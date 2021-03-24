Rock Springs holds virtual 5K for wildlife conservation

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold a Virtual Rock Springs Ramble 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk now through Saturday, April 10.
Participants are encouraged to complete their run/walk on their own at Rock Springs Conservation Area, a favorite natural area, or any other location, on any day they choose.
Registration is $30 per person for the 5K or 1-mile run/walk and $5 for the Kids' Fun Run. Space is limited to 100 participants. Register online at RunSignup.com/RockSpringsRamble.
Proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, Rock Springs Center and the Macon County Conservation District.
Participants will receive a finishers medal, cloth face buff, and a hand-painted wildlife rock award created by local artist Sheryl Polley. Children registered for the Fun Run will receive a tree cookie and a nature grab bag item. Prizes can be picked up at Rock Springs Nature Center during regular business hours until the end of April.
Diane Stilwell
Edwin B. Willis
Bill Madlock
Brian Culbertson
Rasheeda Frost
Mary Cogan
Black Bart
Dante Ridgeway
Brit Miller
Richard Peck
Penny Hammel
Steve Hunter
Stephen Ambrose
Vito Bertoldo
George Halas
David Joyner
Gary Forrester
Howard W. Buffett
Jenny Lou Carson
June Christy
Herbert Ryman
Howard Buffett
Icon For Hire
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
John Doe
Kerri Randles
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Alison Krauss
Boots Randolph
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Kevin Koslofski
James Millikin
Richard J. Oglesby
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter