Rock Springs holds virtual 5K for wildlife conservation
Rock Springs holds virtual 5K for wildlife conservation

nature_Center 1 03.16.20.JPG

File photo: Rock Springs Nature Center

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation Foundation will hold a Virtual Rock Springs Ramble 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk now through Saturday, April 10.

Participants are encouraged to complete their run/walk on their own at Rock Springs Conservation Area, a favorite natural area, or any other location, on any day they choose.

Registration is $30 per person for the 5K or 1-mile run/walk and $5 for the Kids' Fun Run. Space is limited to 100 participants. Register online at RunSignup.com/RockSpringsRamble.

Proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, Rock Springs Center and the Macon County Conservation District.

Participants will receive a finishers medal, cloth face buff, and a hand-painted wildlife rock award created by local artist Sheryl Polley. Children registered for the Fun Run will receive a tree cookie and a nature grab bag item. Prizes can be picked up at Rock Springs Nature Center during regular business hours until the end of April.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

