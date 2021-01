Rock Springs Nature Center reopening Friday, continuing virtual programs

DECATUR— Rock Springs Nature Center is reopening under regular hours starting Friday due to fewer COVID-19 mitigations in place.

The nature center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Face masks will still be required for anyone entering the building. The facility had been closed until further notice under COVID safety precautions.

Officials with with the Macon County Conservation District on Thursday said the building is undergoing winter renovation, but the north wing will be open, including the Children's Awareness Room and Window on Wildlife.

Free virtual programs for all ages are continuing through January, streamed live at Facebook.com/MaconCountyConservationDistrict.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

