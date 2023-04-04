The 5K run/walk will begin at Rock Springs Nature Center and proceeds will help support natural areas restoration and educational programming at the center. Finishers will receive a T-shirt, tote bag, medal, meal and one free drink from the Bloody Mary/mimosa bar.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Alexandria Johnson,8, foreground, of Cerro Gordo, Savanah Weaber,12, left, of Oakley and her sister Sierra Weaber,11, take their first steps into the mud at the Rodney T. Miller Wetland while participating in the Rock Springs Conservation Center aquatic animals activity Saturday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling From left, Beth Nolan, Kaylin Law,7, of Maroa, Hannah Rice,7, Fallon Pryor,9, of Oakley and Chad Rice head to the Rodney T. Miller Wetland for the Rock Springs Conservation Center aquatic animals activity Saturday.
PHOTOS: Rock Springs Center Aquatic Animal Activity
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Annie Larcher,5, examines an item she netted from the Rodney T. Miller Wetland during the Rock Springs Conservation Center aquatic animals activity Saturday.
