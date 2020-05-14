Rock Springs' summer concerts to be online

×
In this file photo, The Red Wheelbarrow's Philippe Shils, center, and Jake Tolbert play and sing "Happy Birthday" for a guest in January during Decatur Old Time Jam at the Decatur Brew Works. The group will be featured in one of the Facebook Live concerts offered by the Macon County Conservation District over the summer.
File photo
DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District will again host a free, summer concert series, but only online.
The concerts will be streamed live, on the Macon County Conservation District’s Facebook page:
www.facebook.com/MaconCountyConservationDistrict, 7-8 p.m. Sundays beginning June 7.
The series features local musicians from across Central Illinois, with mostly bluegrass, country, and folk themes. Cactus Ranch will kick off the series on Sunday, June 7. The Red Wheelbarrows perform Sunday, June 21; Celtic Whistle on Sunday, June 28; and River Ramblers, Sunday, July 12.
The musical group terce. will play on Sunday, July 26. The concert series will conclude with Cross Country Classics on Sunday, Aug. 2.
This concert series is sponsored by Stifel Investment Services of Decatur.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
