Rodney Davis opposes loss of 'metro' status for Decatur

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is joining Decatur leaders in opposition to a proposal that would strip the city of its "metropolitan statistical area" status, as officials worry about losing funding opportunities tied to the designation.

The federal government is considering raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas, including Decatur, as micropolitan statistical areas.

Davis, a Taylorville Republican, is part of a group of lawmakers urging the government not to move forward with the plan. Officials worry that affected areas would lose funding, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.

"Now is the worst possible time to take those resources away from Decatur," Davis said in a statement.

A total of 144 cities would be affected by the change.