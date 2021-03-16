Rodney Davis opposes loss of 'metro' status for Decatur

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is joining Decatur leaders in opposition to a proposal that would strip the city of its "metropolitan statistical area" status, as officials worry about losing funding opportunities tied to the designation.
The federal government is considering raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas, including Decatur, as micropolitan statistical areas.
Davis, a Taylorville Republican, is part of a group of lawmakers urging the government not to move forward with the plan. Officials worry that affected areas would lose funding, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.
"Now is the worst possible time to take those resources away from Decatur," Davis said in a statement.
A total of 144 cities would be affected by the change.
Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area say it's long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
Scores of city leaders and rural researchers also have written, urging the Office of Management and Budget to reject the proposal.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, also issued statements Tuesday about the potential negative effects of the change.
"Decatur has historically been recognized as an MSA because we support a much larger area than just incorporated city limits," Moore Wolfe said. "There needs to be assurances that those resources, whether financial or data collection, will continue regardless of the proposed change to a micropolitan area."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.