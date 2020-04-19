Ron Johnson: 'Even how we mourn must change'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.

Ron Johnson has spent his professional life helping families navigate the challenges and emotions following the death of a loved one.

He has arranged and overseen hundreds of services as a funeral director for Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Homes in Mount Zion.

While every service is different, there are some constants from which to draw upon. That was, until the coronavirus.

"When a virus such as COVID-19 enters our lives, even how we mourn must change," Johnson said.

Ten people. That's the maximum number of people who can attend a service in person.

That means no gatherings of friends and family at the funeral home or cemetery to offer condolences. And, yes, it means some family members are prohibited from taking part and saying their good-byes during graveside services.