Ron Johnson: 'Even how we mourn must change'

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
Ron Johnson has spent his professional life helping families navigate the challenges and emotions following the death of a loved one.
He has arranged and overseen hundreds of services as a funeral director for Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Homes in Mount Zion.
While every service is different, there are some constants from which to draw upon. That was, until the coronavirus.
"When a virus such as COVID-19 enters our lives, even how we mourn must change," Johnson said.
Ten people. That's the maximum number of people who can attend a service in person.
That means no gatherings of friends and family at the funeral home or cemetery to offer condolences. And, yes, it means some family members are prohibited from taking part and saying their good-byes during graveside services.
"Social distancing is a horrible thing for all of us when it comes to comforting someone through a loss. Yet, in the strange times we as a community are experiencing, this is the solution and mandate we have been given to halt the spread of this awful pandemic," he said. "Why it may be the correct course of action to keep us healthy, it’s devastating not to be able to hold the hand of a grieving widow."
Faced with these unexpected hurdles, funeral homes are embracing technology and recording services and streaming them online through their websites.
"A month ago I couldn't tell you how to video a service on an iPad and load it to YouTube," Johnson said. That isn't the case any longer.
"It’s a modern solution," Johnson said of the videos and sending letters or sympathy cards through the funeral home's website. "But nothing is as comforting as a hug or by taking the time to personally share your thoughts and prayers with those that mourn."
Johnson said some families already have discussed plans to hold more extensive memorial and celebration of life services once many of the restrictions are lifted.
