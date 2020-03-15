You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rosati's restaurant in Taylorville has a message for Gov. Pritzker
0 comments

Rosati's restaurant in Taylorville has a message for Gov. Pritzker

Rosati

Rosati's Pizza in Taylorville, shown in this photo from the "217 Problems" Facebook page, put up a message to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the window on Sunday afternoon. 

 PROVIDED BY 217 PROBLEMS

TAYLORVILLE — It didn’t take Rosati’s of Taylorville pizza restaurant long to cook up a response to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bar and restaurant closure announcement Sunday.

Within hours of Pritzker proclaiming the latest move to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus, a 12-feet-long, 3-feet-wide spray-painted black on white background message across the front of the restaurant proclaimed:

“Governor Pritzker — Screw You.”

Peggy Brandon, the owner of the restaurant at 114 W. Market St., said Sunday afternoon that public reaction had ranged from anger to support and she remained unrepentant.

“I did it myself because he (Pritzker) had no business shutting my business down,” said Brandon, 57.

She’s been running the restaurant, which seats up to 150, for the last year and said trade has been good. But she fears being able to survive a forced shutdown of this magnitude.

“I just don’t know, I couldn’t tell you if we’ll make it,” she added. “But I doubt it.”

The closure the governor announced does not include pick-up and deliveries but Brandon said that is a very small percentage of her overall profits.

She said she has 20 employees depending on her for their livelihoods and now their paychecks are gone.

“Look, there have been no reported cases (of coronavirus) in Christian County,” added Brandon. “And yet he (Pritzker) wants me and my servers to go without income for two weeks. Is the government going to pay us? Hell no, they’re not. Pritzker is a (expletive, expletive). He needs to go.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
1
2
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News