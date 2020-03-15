Rosati's restaurant in Taylorville has a message for Gov. Pritzker

TAYLORVILLE — It didn’t take Rosati’s of Taylorville pizza restaurant long to cook up a response to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bar and restaurant closure announcement Sunday.

Within hours of Pritzker proclaiming the latest move to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus, a 12-feet-long, 3-feet-wide spray-painted black on white background message across the front of the restaurant proclaimed:

“Governor Pritzker — Screw You.”

Peggy Brandon, the owner of the restaurant at 114 W. Market St., said Sunday afternoon that public reaction had ranged from anger to support and she remained unrepentant.

“I did it myself because he (Pritzker) had no business shutting my business down,” said Brandon, 57.

She’s been running the restaurant, which seats up to 150, for the last year and said trade has been good. But she fears being able to survive a forced shutdown of this magnitude.

“I just don’t know, I couldn’t tell you if we’ll make it,” she added. “But I doubt it.”

The closure the governor announced does not include pick-up and deliveries but Brandon said that is a very small percentage of her overall profits.