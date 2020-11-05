Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County kicks off a unique Christmas season

"We are being creative, upbeat and encouraged by the acts of kindness and the generosity of the people of Decatur," she said. "They appreciate what we do. The kind words encourage us and make what we do all that more meaningful."

Salvation Army will host the Julie McClarey-Smith and Friends Piano Concert again this year. “We are really encouraging individuals and families to watch it online this year,” Karsten said.

The show will be aired on the Decatur Salvation Army website, sadecatur.org. Donations will be accepted on the website as well. The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Dan and Jo Caulkins are this year’s chairs again for the Salvation Army Christmas Season. The agency often chooses a new chair for the holiday fundraisers. “But there is so much that is not going to be not normal, I want one thing that is going to be normal,” Karsten said about selecting leaders who are comfortable with the position.