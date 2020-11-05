Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County kicks off a unique Christmas season

DECATUR — The holidays have begun.
“It’s official,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army development director about the season.
Salvation Army kicked off the season Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the agency, 229 W. Main St., Decatur. “Rescue Christmas” is this year’s Salvation Army theme.
The pandemic has changed a few details for this year’s holiday fundraisers.
“The need is greater this year,” Karsten said. “This pandemic is sending more and more new families and individuals our way for various reasons and services.”
The campaign goal for this year is $560,000, up $75,000 from last year. They hope to raise the funds through donations, mail appeals, the Red Kettles, events and sponsorships.
Karsten said the agency exceeded last year’s goal.
“We felt good about taking a close look at being realistic,” he said. “This is the time the Salvation Army raises money for us to help people, not just at Christmas, but the upcoming year.”
Karsten is encouraging families, businesses and individuals to volunteer by participating in the fundraisers and preparations. Sponsorships, events and activities can be new holiday traditions, he said. The agency suggests these groups take part in creating a new tradition through a Red Kettle ringing, a toy drive, or setting up the toy and food distributions. “It is very rewarding,” Karsten said. “And it’s a sense of appreciation.”
For three months during the pandemic, the Salvation Army tracked the clients visiting the food pantry. According to Karsten, the number had increased by more than 150 families. The agency expects the amount to grow before the pandemic subsides. “The amount of people that have and will be coming to our food pantry is increasing on a monthly basis,” Karsten said.
This is the first Christmas season here for Lieutenants Kenesa and Shanell Debela. “It’s exciting times and busy times for them,” Karsten said. “They’ve dug right in and gotten involved in the community.”
"It's been a blessing so far," Shanell Debela said. "It's been festive and busy."
The agency has already been approached by community members ready to help during the season.
"We are being creative, upbeat and encouraged by the acts of kindness and the generosity of the people of Decatur," she said. "They appreciate what we do. The kind words encourage us and make what we do all that more meaningful."
Salvation Army will host the Julie McClarey-Smith and Friends Piano Concert again this year. “We are really encouraging individuals and families to watch it online this year,” Karsten said.
The show will be aired on the Decatur Salvation Army website, sadecatur.org. Donations will be accepted on the website as well. The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Dan and Jo Caulkins are this year’s chairs again for the Salvation Army Christmas Season. The agency often chooses a new chair for the holiday fundraisers. “But there is so much that is not going to be not normal, I want one thing that is going to be normal,” Karsten said about selecting leaders who are comfortable with the position.
However, the red kettles are the hallmark of the Salvation Army and the holiday season. Although they will be placed in areas throughout the city, including Hobby Lobby at the Hickory Point Mall, Rural King on Mount Zion Road, all three Decatur Kroger locations and Sam’s Club on Prospect Drive, a virtual option for donations is also available on the agency’s website. The virtual option encourages donations through websites and social media platforms.
Those wanting to ring bells can register as a storefront bell ringer or a virtual bell ringer at registertoring.com.
COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented for bell ringers. “We know there’s going to be that interaction,” Karsten said. “But we are going to keep our bell ringers at a safe distance.”
