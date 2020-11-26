Santa Claus is coming to Decatur on Saturday with some changes

DECATUR — Santa Claus is still coming to Central Park, but in a new style.

The most notable change at first glance will be the location. Instead of his usual house at the west side of the park, Santa will take up residence in the Transfer House.

Because of COVID, there are strict guidelines that must be followed. Everyone, included the elf himself, will need to wear a mask. Only one family at a time will be allowed inside the house.

Visits with Santa begin Saturday at 11 a.m. Children are encouraged to being a letter to Santa for his mailbox.

Other events, like the annual Christmas Parade, had to be cancelled over concerns about large gathering during the pandemic. DECtheTown Christmas committee members also pulled the plug on the Downtown Christmas Walk, also in December.

“The Christmas Walk has been a big night for downtown businesses in the past,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council and DECtheTown council member.

The council took part in arranging pre-parade activities in past years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We usually saw 800 to 1,000 people come in over the course of one night," Johnson said.