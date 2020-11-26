Santa Claus is coming to Decatur on Saturday with some changes

DECATUR — Santa Claus is still coming to Central Park, but in a new style.
The most notable change at first glance will be the location. Instead of his usual house at the west side of the park, Santa will take up residence in the Transfer House.
Because of COVID, there are strict guidelines that must be followed. Everyone, included the elf himself, will need to wear a mask. Only one family at a time will be allowed inside the house.
Visits with Santa begin Saturday at 11 a.m. Children are encouraged to being a letter to Santa for his mailbox.
Other events, like the annual Christmas Parade, had to be cancelled over concerns about large gathering during the pandemic. DECtheTown Christmas committee members also pulled the plug on the Downtown Christmas Walk, also in December.
“The Christmas Walk has been a big night for downtown businesses in the past,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council and DECtheTown council member.
The council took part in arranging pre-parade activities in past years.
“We usually saw 800 to 1,000 people come in over the course of one night," Johnson said.
As for the Santa House, children are still encouraged to wave and get a picture with Santa with social distancing enforced and can bring a letter for Santa's mailbox. Teri Hammel, executive director with the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said masks will be provided.
“Everyone was disappointed but we’re trying to salvage the most we can of Christmas while remaining respectful of COVID-19 restrictions,” Hammel said.
The opening Saturday coincides with Small Business Saturday, in which shoppers are encouraged to visit local merchants. Also taking place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will be the lighting of the Christmas tree outside the Decatur Civic Center.
Throughout the holiday season, downtown visitors also can enjoy the 3rd annual Christmas Card Lane, an outdoor exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life 'greeting cards' created by local artists and community groups. View the cards in the 300 block of North Water Street.
Shepard Price contributed to this story.
PHOTOS: Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years 🎅
1931
Santa House 7 12.20.18.JPG
Travis_Crosby 12.20.18.JPG
Central Park Santa House 11.15.18.jpg
Santa is here
MEMORY LANE
Santa house
Santa House in Central Park
Santa House 5 11.2.17.jpg
"I want everything"
Santa checks in
World War I
Arriving in style
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Hold your hats
Visiting Santa
