Santa Claus still taking requests as volunteers take gifts

DECATUR — Santa Claus lives in Decatur sometimes under the alias Dick Black.
“I come down here to get warm,” he said.
Claus sat perched in his comfy chair waiting for children during the Santa Saturday and Toy Drive on Saturday afternoon at Door 4 Brewing Company on Cerro Gordo St. He listened to children’s gift requests and gave them a treat before they took part in various activities, including marshmallow treat decorating and games.
The Door 4 staff also requested families bring a new game or toy for the toy drive. The event was created last year to assist Operation Warm Fuzzy in collecting toys for local children. During the holidays, the organization helps children who are in the hospital, visiting loved ones in the hospital or living in homeless shelters.
“The toys are meant for kids who are having a tough time,” said Operation Warm Fuzzy member Nick Smith.
Toys are distributed throughout the year and given to first responders to help make a scary incident less traumatic. “During the holidays we will extend the request,” Smith said about the toy drive.
Toys will be given to children who would not otherwise receive a gift. “We try to fill in the gaps,” Smith said.
Door 4 partners with Operation Warm Fuzzy during Santa Day. According to Smith, other businesses collecting toys for the agency include all three Dale’s Pharmacies, Giggles, United Way, Coffee Connection and Earthmover Credit Union.
Door 4 Tap Room Manager Rachel Donathan and the staff assisted families with Saturday’s activities. She said they were anxious to help again. “We had a lot of toys donated last year,” she said. “You can’t do anything better than giving kids toys.”
You have free articles remaining.
Decatur resident Kelley Oberocker brought her son Knox, 8, to the event. “It’s fun and easy for all of us,” she said. “Christmas is just a couple of days away and we are in the Christmas spirit.”
Knox decorated a large marshmallow treat. He dipped into several types of sugar sprinkles to create his one-of-a-kind masterpiece. “Then I just spread it all around,” he said.
His cousin Noah Fyke, 10, joined the family at the table to decorate his own marshmallow treat. The star shaped treat was loaded with almost all of the sugar options. “Usually I don’t like this much sugar,” he said. “But it’s good.”
Noah and his family traveled from Joilet to spend time with the extended family this weekend.
“It’s Christmas and we need to be down here,” he said.
The children spent the remainder of the afternoon participating in the Santa Saturday activities. When Knox finished decorating his treat, he had someone special in mind to give it to.
“I’m giving it to my mom,” he said. “Because I love her.”
10 Can't-miss Decatur Christmas Traditions
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR