Santa Claus still taking requests as volunteers take gifts

Toys will be given to children who would not otherwise receive a gift. “We try to fill in the gaps,” Smith said.

Door 4 Tap Room Manager Rachel Donathan and the staff assisted families with Saturday’s activities. She said they were anxious to help again. “We had a lot of toys donated last year,” she said. “You can’t do anything better than giving kids toys.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Decatur resident Kelley Oberocker brought her son Knox, 8, to the event. “It’s fun and easy for all of us,” she said. “Christmas is just a couple of days away and we are in the Christmas spirit.”

Knox decorated a large marshmallow treat. He dipped into several types of sugar sprinkles to create his one-of-a-kind masterpiece. “Then I just spread it all around,” he said.