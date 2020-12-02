Santa coming to Mount Zion in 'short and sweet' parade on Saturday

MOUNT ZION — Santa Claus is coming to Mount Zion on Saturday with some help from his friends at the fire department.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Santa will be escorted through town by members of the Mount Zion Fire Protection District. Residents can gather, wave to Santa and watch the parade of vehicles along the selected routes starting on the east side of town at Lehman Road and 85th Street.

Battalion Chief Adam Havener said the "short and sweet" parade serves as a town Christmas celebration during COVID-19 after the annual Christmas Parade hosted by the Mount Zion Lions Club. Children would then be able to visit with Santa at the firehouse following the parade.

"We just request that everybody follows the CDC guidelines, social distancing and respect others if they're going to line up along the street," Havener said.

The parade will be made up of mostly fire trucks with Santa riding on top of a retired open-cab fire truck, Havener said.

