Santa's country retreat turns out to be Allerton House in Monticello

“We have over 500 people coming through he door today,” she added. “Tickets went on sale in October and sold out more than a month ago. This house makes it easy to stage events like this and, well, it’s the magic of Allerton: You just know Santa would live here.”

Above stairs, meanwhile, the Big Man himself, aka Wendall Brock, was deftly fielding requests from children who insisted they had been good and anything he had heard to the contrary was a downright lie.

“Oh my, some of the requests I receive that always gets Mom and Dad are when children, out of a clear blue sky, ask for baby brothers and sisters,” said Brock. “But I’ve also been asked for chainsaws, all kinds of things.”

In quiet moment alone, Mrs. Claus, aka Judy Lachman, said her mom used to read her the Night Before Christmas classic when Lachman was a little girl, but would put a twist in the poem that would take her grown-up daughter years to get over before she could keep a straight face and read it out loud to kids herself.

“My mom would read the line ‘Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash…’ and add ‘I don’t know why he swallowed the sash in the first place,’” she recalled with a wicked smile.