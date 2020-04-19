Sara Nave: Dennis School teacher adjusts to educating at a distance

The students are receiving credit for the work they do. “We are making sure they are set up for next year,” Nave said. “We are teaching them so they are not as far behind.”

But the lack of interaction with her students concerns Nave. “I am not seeing them every day to make sure they are physically, emotionally, mentally okay,” she said.

As time passes, Nave said, the relationship between schools and parents may change through this experience.

“I see an opportunity for parents to maybe home school their kids,” she said.

Parents are also struggling while assisting their children with homework and have contacted the teachers for help. “There may be better parent communication next year,” Nave said.

Nave is concerned with students falling behind. Students who go months without reading, writing or practicing math facts will struggle, she said.

“When you stop doing that, especially in middle school, that can set you back so far, that we’re all going to be playing catch-up,” she said.

