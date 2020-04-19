You are the owner of this article.
Sara Nave: Dennis School teacher adjusts to educating at a distance
Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. 

 Sara Nave is a middle school teacher at Dennis School as well as a parent of a kindergartner and a preschooler.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom for the first time in my life,” she said.

As a teacher, Nave is learning to use her buoyant personality, typically saved for the classroom setting, and project into online learning. “While still trying to be a mom,” she added. “I have to be helping my kids with their e-learning as well.”

The day can be hectic. Adding to the challenge, Nave has not seen her students for a month.

The students were able to communicate with their teachers through Zoom, a video conferencing option. They now have a Google option available through the school.

Sara Nave teaching

Dennis School teacher Sara Nave works with students on her porch in Decatur while her daughter, Emily, looks on. 

“I’ve been checking in with them, making sure they’re okay,” Nave said.

The e-learning is a way for the teacher to communicate, but not as personally as Nave would like. She is, however, able to provide assignments and direction. “It is very formal,” Nave said.

The students are receiving credit for the work they do. “We are making sure they are set up for next year,” Nave said. “We are teaching them so they are not as far behind.”

But the lack of interaction with her students concerns Nave. “I am not seeing them every day to make sure they are physically, emotionally, mentally okay,” she said.

As time passes, Nave said, the relationship between schools and parents may change through this experience. 

Nave_Sara 3 04.14.20.JPG

Sara Nave, a middle school teacher at Dennis School as well as a parent of a kindergartner and a preschooler, works on her porch in Decatur. 

“I see an opportunity for parents to maybe home school their kids,” she said.

Parents are also struggling while assisting their children with homework and have contacted the teachers for help. “There may be better parent communication next year,” Nave said.

Nave is concerned with students falling behind. Students who go months without reading, writing or practicing math facts will struggle, she said. 

“When you stop doing that, especially in middle school, that can set you back so far, that we’re all going to be playing catch-up,” she said.

Sara Nave: "I’m a stay-at-home mom for the first time."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

