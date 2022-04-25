Sarah Bush Lincoln president announces his planned retirement

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker has announced his retirement from the organization effective at the end of the July.

SBL Board of Directors Chairperson Tina Stovall said in a press release that Esker has been a tremendous leader during his six-year tenure as the chief executive officer. He notified the board of his intentions to retire last fall.

"Sarah Bush Lincoln has never been stronger or experienced greater growth in its 45-year history," Stovall said. "The board has enjoyed his leadership. He will be missed.”

In the last six years, Sarah Bush Lincoln reported that it has opened seven newly constructed primary care clinics, a free-standing Regional Cancer Center and Surgery Center, a Heart Center, 22 additional patient rooms, and a multi-clinic building in Effingham. Two other multi-clinic buildings were purchased in Effingham 2019 and 2021.

The health system recently broke ground on another 20-bed expansion to enlarge the Critical Care Unit, create a Step-Down Care Unit and expand the Lumpkin Education Center on the north side of the Health Center. Construction on a Hospice House on the main campus north of the Health Center is slated to begin later this summer. SBL reported that it now employs nearly 3,000 people, including SBL Fayette County Hospital, and more than 400,000 patient visits occur at 46 SBL medical clinics throughout the area.

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s footprint has expanded to the south with the acquisition of a six-physician and six-advanced practice provider orthopedic group, a general surgery practice and hand surgeon practice, and three family practice clinics. SBL is a partial owner of Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center and also owns Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Its service area covers 10 counties: Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

“This has truly been a wonderful ride, and a privilege to lead our community Health Center and have a hand in its growth,” Esker said in the release.

Esker joined Sarah Bush Lincoln in 1985 as a staff pharmacist. After spending 18 years as the director of pharmacy, he was named vice president of practice management in 2007. In that role, he was administratively responsible for oversight of the physician network and for daily operations of hospital-owned clinics. He was named CEO in July 2016.

Stovall said the board executive committee conducted a CEO search to replace Esker with the help of Arthur J. Gallagher, a recruitment firm. It first developed an organizational profile and then interviewed the executive team, physicians and board members to gather thoughts and expectations. An announcement regarding the next SBL President and CEO is expected in the coming weeks.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

