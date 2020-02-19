Save the Pump House group pitches business plan for rehab

DECATUR — Leaders of the effort to save the historic A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. Pump House pleaded their case Wednesday before a city commission charged with safeguarding historically significant structures.
The group spoke to the Historical and Architectural Site Commission at its regular meeting, citing a report that concluded the century-old pump house was eligible for a spot on the National Register of Historical Places.
Bret Robertson, one of the creators of the Save the Pump House organization, discussed a business plan that lays out how the pump house could be restored in three phases.
"The correct information about the pump house's history needs to be recognized," Robertson said before the meeting.
Robertson's organization arose from a groundswell of nostalgia for the building off U.S. 36 after it was announced last year that current owner Tate & Lyle would demolish it due to safety concerns. The pump house was constructed in 1919 and was used to deliver water to the Staley plants. Its clubhouse hosted social events, and a number of Decatur residents remember it fondly as the site of many weddings and parties.
The commission did not vote on any aspect of the proposal. Tim Dudley, the city's economic development coordinator and liaison for the commission, told commission members there was no action to be taken at this point, as the city has already approved a demolition permit for the structure.
A representative for Tate & Lyle, which took over the Staley food products business in 1988, has told the Herald & Review that the demolition process would continue over the next year.
Dudley asked Robertson about how the plan would be financed.
Robertson referred to the proposal which includes preliminary cost estimates for various rehabilitation projects the pump house would need such as dock construction, plumbing and roof repairs.
"We plan to fund raise, ask for donations and apply for grants," Robertson said. Dudley asked if the group had began fundraising at this point. Robertson said they had not proceeded with asking for donations because they wanted to be sure they could use the money toward rehabilitation but cannot do so unless Tate & Lyle stops its demolition plans.
"They (Tate & Lyle) have already begun the prep work necessary for either demolition or repairing, like taking out old windows," said Stephen Kelley, a Decatur native who works on historic buildings internationally as an architect and engineer.
Kelley spoke later on Wednesday at the Decatur Public Library to discuss the importance of preserving historical buildings. He has 35 years of experience as a historical preservationist.
Kelley presented several of his projects before the group of about 20 people. Speaking during the meeting Wednesday evening, he stressed why the group should continue working toward their goal of preserving the pump house. He also helped the group in researching the pump house and assessing its condition.
"This is an important project and I am excited to be a part of it," Kelley said.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro