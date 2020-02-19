Save the Pump House group pitches business plan for rehab

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A representative for Tate & Lyle, which took over the Staley food products business in 1988, has told the Herald & Review that the demolition process would continue over the next year.

Dudley asked Robertson about how the plan would be financed.

Robertson referred to the proposal which includes preliminary cost estimates for various rehabilitation projects the pump house would need such as dock construction, plumbing and roof repairs.

"We plan to fund raise, ask for donations and apply for grants," Robertson said. Dudley asked if the group had began fundraising at this point. Robertson said they had not proceeded with asking for donations because they wanted to be sure they could use the money toward rehabilitation but cannot do so unless Tate & Lyle stops its demolition plans.

"They (Tate & Lyle) have already begun the prep work necessary for either demolition or repairing, like taking out old windows," said Stephen Kelley, a Decatur native who works on historic buildings internationally as an architect and engineer.

Kelley spoke later on Wednesday at the Decatur Public Library to discuss the importance of preserving historical buildings. He has 35 years of experience as a historical preservationist.