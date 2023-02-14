MOWEAQUA — Keegan Virden was not a selfish person.

He was a class clown and didn’t know a stranger, according to his mother, Joni Virden. He always wanted to make people smile. And like his fellow student athlete Conner Rowcliff, he loved spending time with his family and friends more than anything.

For Joni Virden, seeing people take time out of their days to donate blood was a fitting tribute to her son and his friend.

“It just shows that there are so many people out there that are just unselfish, that they’re coming in and they know that it may not bring somebody back, but it is going to help somebody,” said Virden. “You never know when a loved one is going to need the blood. So having it there to save someone, it means a lot.”

On Tuesday, Central A&M High School hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross in memory of Virden and Rowcliff, two students who died after a car accident outside Assumption in July.

The school’s student council helps organize blood drives biannually, but this one was special. Fifty-two appointments were scheduled in advance, organizers said, over double what a normal drive might see. Twenty of those appointments were from students.

“I think we’ve had a huge success from it,” said student council officer Alana Harlow, 16. “I mean, the last donation we had, what, 15 people?”

Walk-in appointments were also expected, said fellow council officer Jayne Damery, 18, meaning the drive could even bring in triple the normal donors.

That could be because memorial blood drives help put faces to what can be a faceless issue, said Julie Bly, account manager for Shelby and Christian counties at the American Red Cross.

“This is in memory of the boys so that the community and whoever participates knows that it’s for a reason, other than just saving an unknown life,” Bly said. “For every person that is here, we’re saving one life.”

Students were at the forefront of recruiting volunteers and donors, Bly said, which helped make the process more personable. The school’s drives usually see about 12 to 15 student donors, so 20 scheduled appointments was a significant increase.

Students involved said they appreciated the chance to remember Virden and Rowcliff.

“We want to give back to the people that gave to our friends,” Damery said.

Following the July 12 car accident which claimed Virden’s and Rowcliff’s lives and injured two other students, donated pints of blood were used in medical treatments for all four boys, Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown wrote in a Facebook post advertising the event.

“I mean, those two were some of our best friends,” said council officer Maddix Plain, 17. “I’ve known them since we were, I mean, (in) kindergarten. So anything we can do to memorialize them and help us remember them, we’re going to jump right on that without a second thought.”

Joni Virden said it’s this support that has comforted her family amid their grief.

“These towns are family,” she said of the Assumption and Moweaqua communities. “These towns, they support each other here. You couldn’t ask for a better community. I mean, this wasn’t our first rodeo. Four years ago, my other son was in a four-wheeler accident, and he was in a coma for seven days. And the community came together again. So it’s overwhelming.”

