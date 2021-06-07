 Skip to main content
Scattered storms possible across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.

Meteorologists say scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday across Central Illinois. While severe weather is not expected, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be hazards.

Lightning and heavy rain were part of severe weather that swept through Decatur on May 3.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected the rest of the week, especially during the afternoon hours, the weather service said. More lightning and isolated heavy rainfall can be hazards. But the weather will otherwise be warm and humid this week, with highs in the 80s and sunshine expected between showers and storms. 

At this time, no severe weather is anticipated in the coming days, the weather service said. 

The remainder of Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees and south winds of 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

