Scherer hosting ice cream social on Friday in Decatur

DECATUR – State Rep. Sue Scherer is holding an ice cream social from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Hess Park in Decatur.

The free event will feature ice cream from Mister Softee.

Scherer, a Democrat from Decatur who is seeking re-election to the 96th House District, will be available to talk with those who attend.

