Scherer hosting ice cream social on Friday in Decatur

Illinois has a robust voting system that is likely to operate in a good way compared with other states in the lead-up to Election Day, Redfield said. Illinois has conducted mail-in and early voting in past elections, which better prepares the state for the likely surge.
Glitches could come in the form of minor delays or discarded ballots if people don’t follow the rules when sending their votes by mail. Chicago election officials said unsigned return envelopes is a common problem.
Illinois has verification processes and controls in place to limit such situations. Any issues with provisional ballots can be resolved during a 14-day period after Election Day.
Redfield said Illinois should remain “pretty cut and dry” this election, but the pandemic complicates things. There might be problems with staffing polling places and longer lines given COVID-19 restrictions, even with dispersed early voting.
“If we were not having a pandemic, we would say, ‘Boy, Election Day is going to run really smoothly,’ ” Redfield said. “But trying to vote under pandemic conditions means it takes longer.”