School's Out Day Camp keeps Decatur-area kids busy on weekdays with no school

DECATUR — Since Mondays are typically spent in school, it was a rare treat for 11-year-old Kendyl Donner to be spending the first day of the week playing some of her favorite games.

"Relay races and dodge ball games," were her games of choice, Kendyl said, who also competed with two other children in a hula-hoop spinning contest.

Shrieks of joy filled the Decatur Indoor Sports Center gymnasium Monday as about a dozen children, ages 5-14, spent the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday running from one activity to the next. One activity, a relay race, combined the weaving of scooters and bounding through a makeshift hopscotch course. Participants had to successfully shoot a basket before the next person could go. based on the delight coming from the children's cheers, it didn't seem to matter which team won.

Donner is a student at Baum School and has participated in the program since she was 7 years old. The opportunity to play with friends keeps her coming back. Camp days are scheduled based on weekdays Decatur Public Schools are off.

“It gets them out of the house and into an active environment and it's not just kids from one school," said Samantha Livingood, DISC Daycamp director. "They get to meet new friends, too, and do different activities with them throughout the day."

