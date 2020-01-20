School's Out Day Camp keeps kids busy on weekdays with no school

DECATUR — Since Mondays are typically spent in school, it was a rare treat for 11-year-old Kendyl Donner to be spending the first day of the week playing some of her favorite games.
"Relay races and dodge ball games," were her games of choice, Kendyl said, who also also competed with two other children in a hula-hoop spinning contest.
Shrieks of joy filled the Decatur Indoor Sports Center gymnasium Monday as about a dozen children, ages 5-14, spent the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday running from one activity to the next. One activity, a relay race, combined the weaving of scooters and bounding through a makeshift hopscotch course. Participants had to successfully shoot a basket before the next person could go. based on the delight coming from the children's cheers, it didn't seem to matter which team won.
Donner is a student at Baum School and has participated in the program since she was 7 years old. The opportunity to play with friends keeps her coming back. Camp days are scheduled based on weekdays Decatur Public Schools are off.
“It gets them out of the house and into an active environment and it's not just kids from one school," said Samantha Livingood, DISC Daycamp director. "They get to meet new friends, too, and do different activities with them throughout the day."
Each camp day features a special activity and Monday's was making snowman heads out of pottery, provided by Next of Kiln Ceramics in Mount Zion. After the morning pottery, they were taken back to the shop to dry.
"Some of them put bows on their hats, some of them had the corn nose and they made the dots for the mouth," Livingood said. "They get it back in a couple weeks and they get to take it home.”
Others daycamps have featured field trips to Overlook Adventure Park, the Children's Museum of Illinois and trips to a movie theater. Fees for camp days during the winter are $40 per day or $35 with a resident discount, which apply to parents that pay park district taxes. Participation doesn't require a DISC membership. All sessions run 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Summer Day Camp, which begins when Decatur public schools are released for summer break and run weekly. Every Friday, the children go on a field trip and Splash Cove, the district's new water park, will be added to the list this year.
"We also go to outside water parks in Champaign and Bloomington,” Livingood said. “This summer the new water park will be open so that will be fun for the kids."
Summer camp sessions are Monday through Friday until school starts again in August. Parents can pay weekly rates over the summer at $170 per week or $150 with a resident discount. Daily rates are $45 per day or $40 with the discount. A 15 percent discount is also offered for each additional child.
