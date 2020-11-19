Scovill Zoo gets $750,000 in state money for exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — Two Decatur-area museums are among 43 Illinois museums to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.
The Macon County Conservation District received $400,000 for permanent exhibit renovations at the Nature Center, and Decatur Park District received $750,000 for the Scovill Zoo Herpetarium to upgrade exhibits, habitats and ADA accessibility.
Two Bloomington-Normal facilities also received grants.
Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will receive $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project. The Town of Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation has been granted $568,700 for a Luckey Climber exhibit.
The grants are part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.
"Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities, to our place in the world today," Pritzker said. "This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come.”
The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally owned land. The maximum grant award was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.
More information on the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.
GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years
Zoo pens
Baby burro
Cuddling goats
Charlie Brown
Self Start
Posing goat
Fancy feathers
Peacock
Malayan sun bear
New surroundings
Elusive prey
Greeting the goats
Scovill Farm Zoo goats
Angora kid
Sharing popcorn
Boa constrictor
Toucan
Burro and Shetland pony
Scottish Highlands cow
Baby llamas
Spider monkey
Roberta the bobcat
Raccoons
Attention-getter
