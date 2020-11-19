Scovill Zoo gets $750,000 in state money for exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — Two Decatur-area museums are among 43 Illinois museums to receive a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.

The Macon County Conservation District received $400,000 for permanent exhibit renovations at the Nature Center, and Decatur Park District received $750,000 for the Scovill Zoo Herpetarium to upgrade exhibits, habitats and ADA accessibility.

Two Bloomington-Normal facilities also received grants.

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will receive $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project. The Town of Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation has been granted $568,700 for a Luckey Climber exhibit.

The grants are part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.