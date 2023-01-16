Scovill Zoo sets dates for volunteer training

DECATUR — Scovill Zoo is offering free training sessions for volunteers.

Volunteers give guided tours, operate the Endangered Species Carousel, run the Z.O. & O Express Train, give mobile zoo presentations, and help at special events.

Training covers a biology review, animal handling techniques, and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties.

Classes will be held on from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Feb. 2 to April 6. The zoo asks that volunteers attend all classes.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and able to pass a background check. For more information or to register for classes, call 217-421-7435.

