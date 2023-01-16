 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scovill Zoo sets dates for volunteer training

DECATUR — Scovill Zoo is offering free training sessions for volunteers.

Volunteers give guided tours, operate the Endangered Species Carousel, run the Z.O. & O Express Train, give mobile zoo presentations, and help at special events.

Training covers a biology review, animal handling techniques, and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties. 

Classes will be held on from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Feb. 2 to April 6. The zoo asks that volunteers attend all classes.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and able to pass a background check. For more information or to register for classes, call 217-421-7435. 

"G," a 39-year-old alligator from Scovill Zoo, recently had an opportunity to take a field trip to Splash Cove and swim in its lazy river. Video courtesy of Vieweg Real Estate and the Decatur Park District.
