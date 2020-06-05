You are the owner of this article.
Scovill Zoo to open Monday under restricted guidelines
DECATUR— Scovill Zoo is set to re-open for daily operation Monday.

Decatur Park District officials announced Friday that ticket prices will be reduced through June due to the herpaquarium and petting zoo remaining closed under COVID-19 restrictions. The Z.O.& O. Express Train and Endangered Species Carousel are also closed until further notice. 

The zoo will be open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person through June and free admission days will be offered every Thursday from June 11 to October 8.

Scovill Zoo June 2020 pricing

Zoo officials say visitors must book online tickets at scovillzoo.com or call (217) 421-7435 to check overall zoo capacity during open hours prior to visiting, as it will be following Phase 3 guidelines including the enforcement of social distancing and face masks. 

Registration for zoo camps is available at decatur-parks.org.

