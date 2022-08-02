 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Dollar General location coming to Mt. Zion

MOUNT ZION —  A second Dollar General store will soon be coming to Mount  Zion. 

Mount Zion’s planning commission and zoning board of appeals voted on Tuesday to approve the subdivision of a property that will be the site of a future Dollar General. 

Located at the northeast corner of West Main Street and Baltimore Avenue near McGaughey Elementary School, the property has not yet been sold but is under contract.

The developers interested in owning the land have already applied for a permit and are looking to close on the property soon, said Village Administrator Julie Miller. 

“A site plan for the store has already been reviewed and approved,” Miller said. 

The subdivision is being created because the developers want to purchase only the south part of the property and not the north part, through which a gas pipeline runs. 

Following the subdivision approval, a building permit can be issued as soon as the developers close on the property. 

Dollar General will eventually lease the land and building from the developers, Miller said.  

According to Miller, Dollar General has said the company’s other Mount Zion store, located on Illinois 121, will remain open. 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

