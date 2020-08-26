Second installment of Macon County property taxes due Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Treasurer Edward Yoder is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of property taxes is due Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Payments can be made in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the treasurer's office in the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Decatur. There also is a secure payment dropbox on the north side of the building.

Taxpayers also can mail their payments to the office. Those payments postmarked on the due date will be considered as having been received on time.

Yoder said most Macon County banks and credit unions also accept on-time real estate tax payments for their customers. Taxpayers also can make on-time payments at www.treasurer.co.macon.il.us.

For more information, call the treasurer’s office at (217) 424-1426.

