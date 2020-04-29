Second state lawmaker files suit against Pritzker stay-at-home order

Cabello’s case differs from Bailey’s in that it alleges the Illinois Department of Public Health has “supreme authority” to close businesses and put residents under quarantine or isolation.

According to the statute creating the department, officials must either have an Illinoisan’s consent when doing so, or obtain a court order. The burden of proof is great — among other things, the department would need to prove to a judge that the community’s health is “significantly endangered” by the person it wants to quarantine.

DeVore said the procedure outlined by that statute is “the law of the land” and what should be governing any quarantines.

“... Pritzker has perverted the emergency provisions of the (Illinois Emergency Management Act) in an effort to rip the sacred responsibility of the health and lives of the people away from where the Legislature placed it, being local control of county health departments of the (Illinois Department of Public Health), and in doing so he took complete control of the free movement of every citizen within the state of Illinois,” according to the lawsuit.

“Even if well intentioned by Pritzker, his actions as governor have left every citizen of this state completely devoid of any procedural due process rights to protect their liberty…,” the document continues.