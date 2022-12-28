Secretary of State offices to close for New Year’s

SPRINGFIELD — All Secretary of State offices and facilities will close for the New Year’s holiday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced.
Any offices and drivers services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Those operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31.
All facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Individuals can find more information from the Secretary of State’s office, including driver’s license and license plate sticker renewals, online at
ilsos.gov.
Photos: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White through the years
July 1971
Jesse White, scoutmaster and organizer of one of the largest Boy Scout troops in the country, instructs Timothy Boyd, 12, in knot tying at the Isham YMCA in Chicago on July 23, 1971. White was scoutmaster of Troop 1151.
HAROLD REVOIR, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
February 1973
Jesse White, physical education instructor at Schiller Elementary School, conducts a tennis clinic at the Isham YMCA on Feb. 12, 1973.
RAY GORA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
June 1981
Jesse White helps tumblers on the playground of Schiller Elementary School, where he was a physical education teacher June 15, 1981.
CHARLES OSGOOD, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
September 2004
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White presents Sheila Wozniak with an Illinois Flag on Friday, Sept. 24, 2004, during a memorial service in Springfield, Ill., to honor her husband, William "Bill" Wozniak, who was shot and killed at the Capitol on Sept. 20.
TED SCHURTER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
April 2005
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White addressed an audience on April 6, 2005, during the McLean County Life Goes On Committee's National Donate Life Month kickoff program. The program was held at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
April 2006
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks about the importance of joining the state's organ and tissue donor registry on April 11, 2006.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
February 2010
Flanked by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, left, and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., right, Gov. Pat Quinn acknowledges supporters on election night Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 2012
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, lower right, stands in support as the Jesse White Tumblers jump over him during the 22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fellowship Dinner at the Illinois Wesleyan University Memorial Center Sunday evening, Jan. 22, 2012.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
January 2012
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White gives the keynote speech at the 22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fellowship Dinner at the Illinois Wesleyan University Memorial Center on Jan. 22, 2012.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, THE PANTAGRAPH
June 2013
More than 1,000 people sang happy birthday to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White during a ceremony sponsored by the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Educational Activity Club, Sunday, June 23, 2013, at Illinois Wesleyan University.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
April 2013
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who maintains the state's organ and tissue donor registry, hugs heart transplant recipient Mikahla Thornton, 15, during an organ and tissue donation awareness event at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, on Tuesday, April 16, 2013.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
January 2017
State Rep. Dan Brady posed for a photograph with Sec. of State Jesse White before state representatives are sworn in at the beginning of the 100th General Assembly on Jan. 31, 2017, in Springfield.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
August 2019
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks to those in attendance about the selflessness of being an organ donor as heart donor recipient Giannah Wilkins, 2, is recognized at the Decatur Driver's License facility. Also pictured is Katrina Gramigna, mother of Giannah.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
August 2021
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn in Springfield on Aug. 18, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Circa 1955
Jesse White played basketball and baseball at Alabama State University in Montgomery.
ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ARCHIVES
Circa 1955
Jesse White, wearing #6 in the front right, with his Alabama State University baseball teammates.
ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ARCHVIES
Circa 1955
Jesse White, wearing #32, during his playing days at Alabama State University.
ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY ARCHIVES
