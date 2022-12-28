 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Secretary of State offices to close for New Year’s

SPRINGFIELD — All Secretary of State offices and facilities will close for the New Year’s holiday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced. 

Any offices and drivers services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Those operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31. 

All facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Individuals can find more information from the Secretary of State’s office, including driver’s license and license plate sticker renewals, online at ilsos.gov.

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

