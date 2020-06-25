See photos from health inspection that closed Decatur Popeyes

Scroll down for the photos and to read the report.
DECATUR — The Popeyes restaurant shut down by the Macon County Health Department had dozens of violations in an inspection conducted Tuesday, records show, including uncooked chicken being kept at unsafe temperatures and cross-contamination risks. The business license was revoked after the inspection.
The 775 E. Pershing Road location was cited for raw chicken being in a broken walk-in cooler, employees not washing hands correctly, having no paper towels at kitchen sinks, "pink and black organic matter" on the ice dispensing station and "heavy house fly activity."
The 44-page report also said there was "strong odor observed during the evaluation of the walk-in cooler" and "bulk packages of raw chicken standing in pooling liquid (raw chicken juices)," as well as chicken held past use-by dates. Condensation also was seen dripping onto packages, the report said.
Tuesday was a routine inspection by health inspectors.
The Health Department also closed the restaurant in June 2019 because of cockroaches and other violations. The location opened in 2006.
An email to the company was not immediately returned on Thursday. The voicemail for the business said the inbox was full and not able to accept messages.
