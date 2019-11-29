SEE THE GUIDE: Illinois Attorney General highlights hazardous toys, product recalls

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released a guide to safe shopping that highlights hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled during the past year.

The guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year. Since January, there have been 30 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children.

READ THE GUIDE:

“The Safe Shopping Guide is a tool that all gift-givers should consult this holiday season before shopping for the children on their lists,” Raoul said in a statement. “I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and anyone shopping for a child to review the guide to ensure that they are not giving potentially hazardous gifts to the child in your life.”

Some of the products include bath toys, toy vehicles and trains, and toddler boots with pieces that can cause choking hazards; bathrobes, sleepwear, and children’s plates that can be flammable; and bunk beds, bikes, and infant bouncers which can present fall hazards.