See the photo: Scovill Zoo's new baby spider monkey is in good health, officials say

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials say a baby spider monkey born at Scovill Zoo is in good health.

Born Jan. 13, the baby, whose gender was not known Thursday, was the first spider monkey born at the zoo. Its parents, 17-year-old Ethel and 24-year-old Willie, are experiencing their first child together, the park district said.

Ethel came to Decatur from Springfield's Henson Robinson Zoo in 2008. Willie was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, then went to the Santa Anna Zoo in California before arriving at Scovill in 2012.

The black-headed spider monkeys are listed as critically endangered, the park district said.

Guests can have a chance to see the baby after the zoo opens for its regular season on April 2.

