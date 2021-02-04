 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the photo: Scovill Zoo's new baby spider monkey is in good health, officials say
0 comments
top story

See the photo: Scovill Zoo's new baby spider monkey is in good health, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Scovill Zoo

Workers construct a spider monkey exhibit at Scovill Zoo in March 2017. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials say a baby spider monkey born at Scovill Zoo is in good health

Born Jan. 13, the baby, whose gender was not known Thursday, was the first spider monkey born at the zoo. Its parents, 17-year-old Ethel and 24-year-old Willie, are experiencing their first child together, the park district said.

Ethel came to Decatur from Springfield's Henson Robinson Zoo in 2008. Willie was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, then went to the Santa Anna Zoo in California before arriving at Scovill in 2012. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The black-headed spider monkeys are listed as critically endangered, the park district said. 

Guests can have a chance to see the baby after the zoo opens for its regular season on April 2. 

GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News