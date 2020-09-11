 Skip to main content
Seminar on criminal records sealing, expungement planned for Saturday in Decatur
Seminar on criminal records sealing, expungement planned for Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — Criminal records sealing and expungement will be the subject of a seminar on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the The INC. Spot.

The presentation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m.

Speaker Emily Ochs, a paralegal for Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and part of the Access to Justice Project initiative, will highlight topics that include criminal records 101, sealing vs. expungement, records that are eligible for assistance, alternative remedies and information on the Cannabis Control Act signed on Jan. 1, according to a Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce news release.

Anyone planning to attend the seminar is asked to RSVP via email at theincspot2020@gmail.com. The INC. Spot is located at 269 W. Eldorado St.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

