Seminar on criminal records sealing, expungement planned for Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — Criminal records sealing and expungement will be the subject of a seminar on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the The INC. Spot.
The presentation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m.
Speaker Emily Ochs, a paralegal for Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and part of the Access to Justice Project initiative, will highlight topics that include criminal records 101, sealing vs. expungement, records that are eligible for assistance, alternative remedies and information on the Cannabis Control Act signed on Jan. 1, according to a Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce news release.
Anyone planning to attend the seminar is asked to RSVP via email at theincspot2020@gmail.com. The INC. Spot is located at 269 W. Eldorado St.
PHOTOS: Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce Black History Awards Gala
Bailey_Heather 2.4.18.jpg
Bullock_David A 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 1 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 2 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 3 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 4 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 5 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 6 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 7 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 8 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 9 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 10 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 11 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 12 2.24.18.jpg
Black History Awards Gala 13 2.24.18.jpg
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.