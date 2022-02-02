Just In
Send us your snow photos ❄️
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Decatur woman is dead after a vehicle crash Friday night in Springfield.
Police are looking for a possible suspect after discovering a dead body in Decatur residence Thursday.
The woman found dead in a residence Thursday when police investigated reports of a homicide was identified as Helena S. Beams of Decatur.
Victim had been in his way to cash his paycheck to pay the dealer off.
He tried to hit the neighbor, but the neighbor hit him.
Arrest made after Crime Lab confirms drugs are genuine.
A police dog needed medical treatment Wednesday after being repeatedly jabbed in the face with a baseball bat while fighting to subdue a violent Decatur suspect, a man police said had earlier stabbed and beaten his own girlfriend.
rompt action by Decatur police and the efforts of a public-spirited shopper helped officers find and arrest a robber within five minutes of the crime taking place, a sworn affidavit said.
The former food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Center appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to a charge of custodial sexual misconduct and a further charge of official misconduct.
Convicted Decatur killer Jason A. White believes 50 years in prison is too much time for his crime, but found out Tuesday that the judge who sentenced him didn’t agree.