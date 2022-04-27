 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior center to offer Mother's Day lunch

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center will offer a Mother's Day lunch at noon Thursday, May 5.

Cost is $12 for members, $13 for the public and will include a catered meal from Yoder's Kitchen in Arthur consisting of fried chicken, party potatoes and noodles, broccoli cauliflower salad, and coconut or peach pie.

Bingo will follow at 1 p.m. Call (217) 429-1239 for more information.

Watch Now: How a robot is helping seniors overcome loneliness, and more of today's top videos

See how a robot is helping senior citizens overcome their loneliness, how a vet at a San Diego wildlife center used rubber bands to save an owl's life, who could be starring in a new movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and more of today's top videos.

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness
Health
AP

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness

  • Updated
  • 0

Cutii is the personal companion of the future.

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life
National
AP

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life

  • Updated
  • 0

See how a veterinarian used rubber bands and rods to save an owl at San Diego Human Society Project Wildlife.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film
Entertainment
AP

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film

  • Updated
  • 0

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for a film that is set to be directed by Aa…

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol
National
AP

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last …

French wine, vines headed home after year in space
National
AP

French wine, vines headed home after year in space

  • Updated
  • 0

French wine and vines are headed back to Earth after a year aboard the International Space Station. SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked Tue…

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud
World
AP

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment a hidden camera trap caught a happy deer jumping around in a muddy puddle.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News