Senior center to offer Mother's Day lunch

DECATUR — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center will offer a Mother's Day lunch at noon Thursday, May 5.
Cost is $12 for members, $13 for the public and will include a catered meal from Yoder's Kitchen in Arthur consisting of fried chicken, party potatoes and noodles, broccoli cauliflower salad, and coconut or peach pie.
Bingo will follow at 1 p.m. Call (217) 429-1239 for more information.
