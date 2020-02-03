Seniors beware: Decatur speaker warns of 5 popular scams

The caller may warn against consulting the issue with a family member, claiming that will implicated them in the crime, too. The tactic is used to keep the scam victim isolated.

IRS scams

These calls often target taxpayers, claiming they owe money to the Internal Revenue Service and if the funds are not immediately wired or paid with a prepaid debit card, a warrant will be issued for their arrest. Some have been known to threaten deportation or suspension of a driver's or business license.

Grandparent scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Griffin said grandparent scams take place in the early morning or late evenings and the caller will claim to be a close family member, especially grandchildren. The caller will often fake being in danger or in a recent accident and need money as soon as possible. The scammer calls in the morning or evening because it's less likely the victim will try to reach out to other family for clarification.

Griffin said one case in Murphysboro involved a senior woman getting conned for $7,000 after someone pretended to be her grandson and needed money after getting in a "serious accident."

Charity scams