Several Central Illinois counties report first cases of COVID-19

SULLIVAN — Multiple Central Illinois counties — Moultrie, DeWitt, Piatt and Logan — all reported their first cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, health officials said.
The number of confirmed cases in Christian County also grew to 17, up from 13 confirmed cases on Wednesday. Two people in Christian County have died.
The disease has been confirmed in 61 of the state's 102 counties.
Moultrie County
A Moultrie County woman in her 30s is the first resident to test positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.
The woman is at home in isolation and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been followed, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement.
The health department said 19 residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Thirteen of those tests have been negative, and five are pending.
Logan County
In a statement released Thursday, the Logan County Health Department identified the patient as a woman in her 40s who was tested March 31 at a drive-thru test site in Springfield.
At the time of testing, she had mild symptoms and has improved. She is currently isolated at home and is not receiving treatment. The department said the woman has no known history of travel or contact with anyone infected with the virus.
DeWitt and Piatt counties
David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said a 52-year-old woman from DeWitt County and a 22-year-old woman from Piatt County have tested positive.
The DeWitt County woman began exhibiting symptoms March 23, prompting her to seek care, Remmert said. She was tested one week later.
“It is believed that she may have been exposed through a household member,” he added. “This household member attended a conference in Chicago and was informed by conference officials that attendees were exposed to a confirmed case at the conference. Upon notification, all members of the household quarantined themselves and monitored their symptoms. This confirmed case had been in contact with local health department officials prior to testing and encouraged to isolate at home.”
The Piatt County woman was tested at the McLean County testing center at the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Monday.
“This individual is a health care worker who worked with COVID-19 patients located in Champaign,” Remmert said. “She developed a fever on March 28. ... She did not return to work after symptoms began. This individual and another household member have been in isolation since symptoms began.”
Last week, the DeWitt County initially reported a case from a student, but it was then transferred back to Missouri since the patient has not been in Illinois since Christmas.
Christian and Montgomery counties
Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials said Thursday evening that the number of positive tests for the county was up to 17. There are four pending tests, and 38 test results have been negative.
A number of Christian County patients are residents of the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville, officials have said.
The deaths of two Christian County residents were announced Wednesday. They were a man and a woman in their 80s and were not related, but officials would not release any other identifying details.
In Montgomery County, two people have tested positive, 49 have tested negative and 27 tests are pending, officials said.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
