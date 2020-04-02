Several Central Illinois counties report first cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN — Multiple Central Illinois counties — Moultrie, DeWitt, Piatt and Logan — all reported their first cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in Christian County also grew to 17, up from 13 confirmed cases on Wednesday. Two people in Christian County have died.

The disease has been confirmed in 61 of the state's 102 counties.

Moultrie County

A Moultrie County woman in her 30s is the first resident to test positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

The woman is at home in isolation and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been followed, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement.

The health department said 19 residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Thirteen of those tests have been negative, and five are pending.

Logan County

In a statement released Thursday, the Logan County Health Department identified the patient as a woman in her 40s who was tested March 31 at a drive-thru test site in Springfield.