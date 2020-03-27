Severe storms, tornadoes possible through weekend in Central Illinois. Get updates here.
0 comments
breaking developing top story weather alert

Severe storms, tornadoes possible through weekend in Central Illinois. Get updates here.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weather storm

LINCOLN — Parts of Central Illinois may get severe storms tonight, leading into a weekend threatened by tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday’s scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring severe weather throughout Central Illinois, with strong wind gusts mainly pushing through the southern half of the region including Macon and Coles counties and large hail more likely in the Bloomington-Normal area and farther north.

The threat is expected to grow Saturday with rain starting before 11 a.m. and bringing the possibility of tornadoes throughout Central Illinois later in the day accompanied by more severe weather, including golf ball sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“There is a (tornado) threat all throughout Central Illinois, but the highest threat runs from about Bloomington to the Quad Cities,” said Daryl Onton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The storm cell also will extend southwest toward Quincy and northeast toward Rockford, he said.

Large storm systems like this are more likely to come through the region in April, but “Our severe weather season in Illinois starts Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, so there’s really no time to rule these things out,” Onton said.

Severe weather warnings are likely to be issued Saturday, further encouraging Central Illinois residents to remain at home.

“It’s always best if you have a storm shelter at home and if you don’t have a storm shelter at home, review what you would do in the event that severe weather strikes,” Onton said.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE FOR FRIDAY 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News