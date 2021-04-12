 Skip to main content
Sewer work slowing traffic Monday along two downtown Decatur streets
Sewer work slowing traffic Monday along two downtown Decatur streets

DECATUR — Schedule sewer work could slow traffic during your Monday commute home.

The eastbound passing lane of East Wood Street at its intersection with  Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed until 6 p.m. Traffic also will be diverted along East Main Street near the Decatur Public Library until 6 p.m.

Culy Contracting is conducting sanitary sewer rehabilitation on both sites.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

