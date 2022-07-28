 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Shannon Gutierrez Seal withdraws from Macon County Sheriff's race

  • 0

DECATUR — In a shocking development, Shannon Gutierrez Seal announced Thursday she is withdrawing her Democratic candidacy for Macon County Sheriff.

Seal

Seal

In an email, Seal told the Herald & Review she had discovered, under Illinois election law, that she is not eligible to be on November’s ballot.

“In the primary, I crossed party lines and took a Republican ballot to support a candidate-contested race,” said Seal, a lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department. “This makes me ineligible now to run as the Democratic nominee or as a write-in candidate.

“I’m disappointed, but also very thankful and honored from the outpouring of community support received this past week. I will certainly look for other ways to stay active and serve our community!”

Recommended for you…

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RNC warns Trump it will stop paying his legal bills if 2024 run announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News