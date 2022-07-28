Shannon Gutierrez Seal withdraws from Macon County Sheriff's race

DECATUR — In a shocking development, Shannon Gutierrez Seal announced Thursday she is withdrawing her Democratic candidacy for Macon County Sheriff.

In an email, Seal told the Herald & Review she had discovered, under Illinois election law, that she is not eligible to be on November’s ballot.

“In the primary, I crossed party lines and took a Republican ballot to support a candidate-contested race,” said Seal, a lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department. “This makes me ineligible now to run as the Democratic nominee or as a write-in candidate.

“I’m disappointed, but also very thankful and honored from the outpouring of community support received this past week. I will certainly look for other ways to stay active and serve our community!”

