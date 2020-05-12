Shelby County announces 11th positive coronavirus test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — Authorities in Shelby County announced Tuesday that the county has recorded its 11th positive test for COVID-19.

The patient was identified as a 25-year-old woman now in self-isolation at her home in Shelby County.

Jared Rowcliffe, Shelby County’s Emergency Management Agency Coordinator, added: “The individual is asymptomatic and was tested as a precautionary measure as an employee of an congregate care facility in an adjoining county.”

Rowcliffe said “congregate care” was basically a residential nursing home.

“Health Department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual,” said Rowcliffe.

Of the 10 other positive cases identified so far, one victim is dead and all nine others have since been released from isolation.

Rowcliffe reminded the public to be watchful for the symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. He said the best way to safeguard yourself from infection is to practice social distancing and stay home as much as you can. He also recommended washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

