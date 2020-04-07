Shelby County announces 3rd person with coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — A third Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease, the county health department said Tuesday.
The person is a 31-year-old female and self-isolating at her Shelby County residence, the department said in a statement.
The woman was tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and "immediately ordered to self-isolate."
"Health Department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual," the statement said.
A 67-year-old woman was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County, health officials said Monday. The second person is a 69-year-old male and "is a direct relative of the first positive case," the department said.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information, the agency said.
The state Department of Public Health on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed cases grew to 13,549 statewide, an increase of 1,287 from Monday. The virus is now confirmed in 77 Illinois counties.
This Illinois mayor told police to crack down on 'stay-at-home' violators. They cited his wife at a bar.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.