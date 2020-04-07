Shelby County announces 3rd person with coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — A third Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease, the county health department said Tuesday.

The person is a 31-year-old female and self-isolating at her Shelby County residence, the department said in a statement.

The woman was tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and "immediately ordered to self-isolate."

"Health Department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual," the statement said.

A 67-year-old woman was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County, health officials said Monday. The second person is a 69-year-old male and "is a direct relative of the first positive case," the department said.

Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information, the agency said.