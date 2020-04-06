Shelby County confirms first case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — A 67-year-old woman is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County, health officials said Monday.

The Shelby County Health Department said the woman is currently isolating at a secondary residence in Sangamon County.

"Health department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual," the county's Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. "However, they believe the exposure risk of the pubic to be low."

Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information, the agency said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday there have been 12,262 positive tests for the coronavirus statewide, with a total of 307 deaths.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

