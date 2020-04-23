Shelby County reports fifth coronavirus case

SHELBYVILLE — A fifth Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday.
According to a news release, the resident is an 87-year-old female and is currently self-isolating at home in Shelby County. The individual was tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and immediately ordered to self-isolate.
Health department officials said they are working to identify all close contacts with the individual.
