Shelby County reports fifth coronavirus case

SHELBYVILLE — A fifth Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday.

According to a news release, the resident is an 87-year-old female and is currently self-isolating at home in Shelby County. The individual was tested at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and immediately ordered to self-isolate.

Health department officials said they are working to identify all close contacts with the individual.

