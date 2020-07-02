Shelby County woman tests positive for COVID

SHELBYVILLE — A 19th Shelby County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department in a statement on Thursday the 53-year-old woman works at a "long-term care facility in an adjoining county."
The woman was tested Wednesday as part of a screening process at the facility due to potential exposure and was ordered to isolate. Federal privacy restrictions limit the release of any additional information.
