Shelbyville man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Shelbyville driver was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Charleston Avenue/Illinois 16.
The Mattoon Police Department's crash report showed the collision occurred at 3:28 p.m. as John F. Bolinger of Shelbyville was driving west on Charleston Avenue and his passenger car struck the rear of a sport utility vehicle driven by Michele L. Smock of Charleston while it was stopped at the 15th Street intersection.
A witness told police that she subsequently approached Bolinger's vehicle and saw that the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency at the time of the crash. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service took Bolinger to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for evaluation. Smock reported that she was not injured.
