Shelbyville Manor resident tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported that a resident of Shelbyville Manor has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

She is 83. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.

Four residents and two staff members have now tested positive. One of the staff members is a Christian County resident and is not included in the Shelby County totals.

Countywide, sixteen residents of Shelby County have tested positive, one is deceased, 10 have been released from isolation and five remain in isolation.

