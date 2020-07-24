Shelbyville movie theater delays planned reopening for a week
Shelbyville movie theater delays planned reopening for a week

SHELBYVILLE — Ongoing sidewalk construction in Shelbyville is prompting the Boarman's Roxy Theatre to delay its reopening plan by a week.

The theater, which closed in mid-March because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, intended to reopen with limited showings on Friday, July 24. The plan now is to reopen Friday, July 31.

General Manager Camice Barker said the ongoing sidewalk project makes access to the theater difficult and limits available parking.

"We wanted it to be safe for everyone," she said.

Barker said aside from the opening date, other details remain the same.

The theater, at 149 E. Main St. in downtown Shelbyville, initially will be open for shows at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Its first movie during the reopening will be "I Still Believe" which was five days into its run when the theater closed in March.

On its Facebook page, the rules for attending are spelled out.

"All customers will be required to wear a mask as they enter the theatre and order concession items. Once you sit down, you can remove your mask if you wish. We can have 50% capacity, which is 100 people max. We have roped off half of the seats to comply with social distancing guidelines. After each movie, the seat armrests will be cleaned along with all door handles, etc.," the Roxy reported.

The Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce owns and operates the theater.

