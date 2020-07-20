Shelbyville movie theater scheduled to reopen Friday
Shelbyville movie theater scheduled to reopen Friday

Roxy Theatre to reopen

Boarman's Roxy Theatre in downtown Shelbyville is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

SHELBYVILLE — The Boarman's Roxy Theatre in Shelbyville has announced plans to reopen and resume showing movies on Friday, July 24.

An announcement early Monday afternoon on the Roxy Movies page on Facebook reported that the theater, 149 E. Main St. in downtown Shelbyville, will only be open for shows at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. The Roxy reported that its first movie during the reopening will be "I Still Believe" because the theater closed with this film in mid-March after only being able to show it for five days.

"All customers will be required to wear a mask as they enter the theatre and order concession items. Once you sit down, you can remove your mask if you wish. We can have 50% capacity, which is 100 people max. We have roped off half of the seats to comply with social distancing guidelines. After each movie, the seat armrests will be cleaned along with all door handles, etc.," the Roxy reported.

The Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce owns and operates the theater. More information is available on the Roxy Movies Facebook page.

