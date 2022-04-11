Shemuel Sanders named Citizen of the Year

DECATUR – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has named Shemuel Sanders as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

On June 6, 2020, Sanders’ daughter Shemilah was tragically shot and killed. Since then, Sanders created the Shemilah Outreach Center. Through this program, Sanders taught young men life skills, from mowing lawns to learning agriculture. He also created an after-school program to give students a space to do their homework. To this day, he’s continuing to work with youth across the Decatur community, helping them envision a bright future.

The Monday announcement is part of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Chamber Awards.

In her speech, Mayor Wolfe thanked Sanders for “(taking) the most tragic, horrific event in his life and (turning) it into a miracle.” She applauded him for “(moving) mountains to make Decatur better, to make our children better, and to make a future possible for children in this community.”

Past citizens of the years have include Kevin Breheny, past president of J.L. Hubbard Insurance and Bonds; philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett; late Decatur Mayor Mike McElroy; Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP; and David Wilhour, a former human resources director at Caterpillar who is active on various initiatives.

