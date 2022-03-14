Shilo Harris to be featured speaker at Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event in Decatur

DECATUR — Shilo Harris, an Army veteran who suffered severe injuries when his armored vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device while serving in Iraq, will be the featured speaker at this year's Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day program.

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Decatur Civic Center.

In addition to the featured speaker, the event will include music from the era (1962-1975), food, a cash bar and representatives of veterans service groups.

The event is free and open to veterans and the public.

