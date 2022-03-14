Shilo Harris to be featured speaker at Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event in Decatur

DECATUR — Shilo Harris, an Army veteran who suffered severe injuries when his armored vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device while serving in Iraq, will be the featured speaker at this year's Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day program.
The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Decatur Civic Center.
In addition to the featured speaker, the event will include music from the era (1962-1975), food, a cash bar and representatives of veterans service groups.
The event is free and open to veterans and the public.
PHOTOS: 6th Vietnam Era Veteran's Recognition Day
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Keynote speaker Bob Dondeville speaks about his paintings that he describes "are a reflection of the images buried in a small area of the darkest part of my mind." Saturday during the 6th Vietnam Era Veteranís Recognition Day. This event honors all men and women who served in the United State Military during the time of Vietnam War.
