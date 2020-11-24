Showers expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday

LINCOLN— A slight chance of showers are possible mainly after 4 p.m. Tuesday and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says the day will see a high of 50 degrees and wind gusts reaching 25 mph.

Additional evening showers will be possible mainly after 9 p.m. as the chance for precipitation overnight is 100% with expected New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch, the weather service says.

The Lincoln service says rain will continue into Wednesday along with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

